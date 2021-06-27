Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

