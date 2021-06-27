Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,247 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

