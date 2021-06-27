Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$35.56, with a volume of 90216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

