Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

