Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($1.03). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 31,838 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.16. The company has a market cap of £78.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.