Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 11% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $93,508.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

