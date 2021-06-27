Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

