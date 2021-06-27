CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

