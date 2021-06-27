Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 859,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.43 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,219,376. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

