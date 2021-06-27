C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $7.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

CCCC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

