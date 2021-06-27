C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI opened at $64.15 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

