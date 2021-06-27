Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,267.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,267 ($29.62) and last traded at GBX 2,251 ($29.41), with a volume of 17692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,142.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

