Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,267.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,267 ($29.62) and last traded at GBX 2,251 ($29.41), with a volume of 17692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

Several analysts have commented on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

