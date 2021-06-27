Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

