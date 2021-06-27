Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Brother Industries stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.