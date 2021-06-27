Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $78.15

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

Several research firms have commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE WGO opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

