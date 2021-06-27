Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $13.92

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

