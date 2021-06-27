Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) PT at GBX 1,885.58

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

RDSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,450 ($18.94). 15,157,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,341.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market cap of £53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -33.15%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.