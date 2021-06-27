Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT at $240.00

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $220.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

