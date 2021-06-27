Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$17.00

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.60 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$9.39 and a one year high of C$15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

