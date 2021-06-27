Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $22.33

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,697,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,982. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

