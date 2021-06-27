Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT at $147.07

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.08.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.57.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.