Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 153,291 shares of company stock worth $361,803. Corporate insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.