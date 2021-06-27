Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $75.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $75.49 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $304.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $313.25 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

A number of analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

UPLD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 443,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Upland Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.