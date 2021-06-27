Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $75.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $75.49 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $304.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $313.25 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

A number of analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

UPLD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 443,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Upland Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

