Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,941. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

