Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce sales of $513.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,488. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.