Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report sales of $533.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 780,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,949. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

