Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

