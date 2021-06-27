Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report $454.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $452.09 million. UniFirst posted sales of $445.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $235.51. 231,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,774. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.70. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

