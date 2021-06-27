Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 1,983,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,513. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

