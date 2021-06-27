Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

PRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 424,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

