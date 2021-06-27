Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.44. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

