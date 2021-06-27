Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

BVIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Britvic stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 949 ($12.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,508. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 918.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $41,632.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

