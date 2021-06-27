Brendan Kennedy Sells 400,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $18.20 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tilray by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

