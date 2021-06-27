Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,850 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

