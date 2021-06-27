Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,043 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hilltop worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTH opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

