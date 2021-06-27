Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,252 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

