Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

