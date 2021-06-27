Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of HomeStreet worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

