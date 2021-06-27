Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

VZ opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

