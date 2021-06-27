Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $15.76 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.65. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

