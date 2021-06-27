Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 207 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

