Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 28th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$226.09. 18,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$218.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9200002 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.92.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

