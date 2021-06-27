botXcoin (BOTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $221,765.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $389.63 million and $221,765.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

