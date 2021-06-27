Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:BXP opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

