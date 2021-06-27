Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

