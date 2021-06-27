BOScoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $12,649.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.