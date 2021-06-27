BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $11.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

