Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,067 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

