Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 335 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

